Watch Israel Adesanya Recite Alex Pereira’s Catchphrase While Sat Next To ‘Poatan’ At UFC 312

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have waged war plenty of times with one another between their time in kickboxing and MMA. But at UFC 312 in Australia, the longtime rivals appeared to be at peace, as the pair were sitting next to each other audience.

After images emerged of the two stars seated together, a video showed Pereira flipping the camera to Adesanya, with the fellow former UFC middleweight champion calmly exclaiming, “Chama” — the catchphrase of the current UFC light heavyweight king.

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are currently together watching UFC 312 👀 pic.twitter.com/sJnLJblS42 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 9, 2025

Adesanya and Pereira fought twice in kickboxing. Pereira won both fights, once via decision and the other via knockout.

Pereira, who went on to win championships in GLORY Kickboxing, transitioned over to MMA full time and fought Adesanya twice there. Their first meeting came at UFC 281 in November 2022, with Pereira scoring a comeback fifth-round finish to win the UFC middleweight championship.

Adesanya finally scored a win and regained the title when he went on to knock out Pereira at UFC 287 five months later.

Their careers have gone in opposite directions since. Pereira has become the champion at 205 pounds, defeating the likes of Jiří Procházka, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree. “The Last Stylebender,” meanwhile, dropped the middleweight title in upset fashion to Sean Strickland, failed to regain the belt against Dricus Du Plessis, and was knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov last week at UFC Saudi Arabia.