Israel Adesanya: ‘I Almost Forgot How Great I Was’

Israel Adesanya is gearing up for his next challenge as he faces Nassourdine Imavov in the headliner of the second UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia. The fight is set to take place on February 1, 2025, at The Venue in Riyadh. Despite focusing on the bout ahead, Adesanya hasn’t forgotten the obstacles he’s encountered on his path to greatness.

Once undefeated with a 20-0 record and a dominant reign as middleweight champion, Adesanya’s journey has been marked by highs and lows in recent years. His first professional defeat came against Jan Błachowicz at UFC 259 in an attempt to claim the light heavyweight title. Following this setback, he successfully defended his middleweight belt against Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier.

Adesanya’s reign faltered at UFC 281 when Alex Pereira dethroned him, but he reclaimed the title in emphatic fashion with a stunning KO of Pereira at UFC 287. However, his momentum took another hit when Sean Strickland defeated him by decision at UFC 293. Adesanya then fell short again this past August, losing to Dricus Du Plessis by submission in a bid to regain the title.

Now, Adesanya views his upcoming fight against Imavov as a pivotal step toward title contention. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Adesanya reflected on his skills and resilience:

“Because I can – and I’m really, really, really good at it. I almost forgot how great I was, but then recently I just realized like, ‘Fck, I’m good at this sht.’ I forget because – reasons, but yeah, it’s good to remind yourself. I keep saying, ‘Ya’ll must have forgot.’ F*ck, I almost forgot.”

Adesanya emphasized his commitment to improvement and showcasing his full range of skills in mixed martial arts:

“I love the way things are playing out. It’s about me and just improving and really showing what I can really do in the full range of mixed martial arts. You’ve got a motherf*cker swinging at you, trying to take your head off – you better be up.”

Reflecting on his career, Adesanya said:

“I’ve achieved my dreams in this game. I still have some more dreams to achieve, but the main ones I have (achieved). (I want to) just enjoy this sht. I’m going to definitely get a submission (before I retire). That’s definitely a big one. I don’t even care about the belt. I want to get someone’s fcking ankle or neck.”

Adesanya’s fight against Imavov could reignite his path to reclaiming UFC gold, as he continues to push the boundaries of his career and legacy.