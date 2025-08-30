Jack Della Maddalena’s Coach: Islam Makhachev doesn’t have a chin as tough as Belal Muhammad’s

Jack Della Maddalena‘s coach Ben Vickers doesn’t believe that Islam Makhachev’s chin is as good as Belal Muhammad’s.

As we know, Jack Della Maddalena is set to defend his UFC welterweight championship at UFC 322 against Islam Makhachev. It’ll serve as the first time he has put the belt on the line in the wake of his stunning title victory over Belal Muhammad. Of course, a lot of people are backing Islam to get the job done, but getting through JDM is going to be no easy task.

Against Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena managed to put it all together pretty seamlessly. Sure, he had to deal with some adversity, but he came through that test with flying colours. Now, he’ll have to do it all over again, against arguably a harder opponent.

In the eyes of Ben Vickers, though, one thing Jack Della Maddalena doesn’t have to worry about is Makhachev’s chin.

Jack Della Maddalena’s coach on Islam Makhachev’s chin

“Yeah, I do. I just don’t think Islam has the chin that Belal has. We know for a fact if Jack clips someone clean on the chin they can go over. So it could happen in the first minute, it could happen in the 24th minute, it could happen in the 24 minute 59 seconds, it could happen three rounds in. Jack likes long fights, he likes to be in there. But obviously we’re not getting paid for overtime. So, if the opportunity arises, we’re happy to take it.”