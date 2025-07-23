Jack Della Maddalena is tougher fight for Islam Makhachev than Ilia Topuria, says Khabib

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has emphasized that he believes Jack Della Maddalena is a tougher fight for Islam Makhachev than Ilia Topuria.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is moving up to the welterweight division in order to try and win a world title in a second weight class. While many believe he can achieve that goal, others are of the opinion that Jack Della Maddalena is simply too big and imposing for Islam to defeat – with Jack himself also falling into that category.

Someone who also knows just how good Jack Della Maddalena is, seemingly, is Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a recent podcast appearance, Khabib made it clear that this isn’t going to be a walk in the park for Makhachev as he attempts to make history.

Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Jack Della Maddalena

“I think Maddalena is the toughest opponent in Islam’s career,” Nurmagomedov told Hustle Show. “That’s my opinion. Not Charles (Oliveira), no one else. None of those other fighters. Not even Ilia, if that fight were to happen. That’s just my personal opinion.

“First of all, Maddalena is twice the size of Ilia. Taller, bigger, stronger legs, bigger frame. His boxing is just as good. And, in grappling, he scrambles really well if you’ve watched him. For me, if I was preparing Islam for either Ilia or Maddalena, I’d be more concerned about Maddalena.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of whether or not you agree, there’s no denying that this going to be absolutely fascinating to watch unfold.