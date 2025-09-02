Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev: Michael Bisping is surprised by odds

UFC legend Michael Bisping is surprised to see Islam Makhachev being listed as a big favorite for his upcoming title fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

As we know, Jack Della Maddalena is the current UFC welterweight champion. At UFC 322, he will defend that belt for the very first time against Islam Makhachev, who is making the move up from the lightweight division. While Makhachev being favorite makes sense, JDM has obviously earned the right to be defending the strap after his win over Belal Muhammad.

In a recent video, Michael Bisping explained why he disagrees with Islam Makhachev being a notable favorite over Jack Della Maddalena.

Michael Bisping’s view on Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev

“The crazy thing is that Islam Makhachev is quite a sizable favorite, and I think that’s a little bit disrespectful to Jack Della Maddalena,” Bisping told Bloody Elbow. “The man’s on an 18-fight win streak, he just beat Belal Muhammad, he defended all the takedowns there, he’s beaten grapplers before in the past.

“Yes, Islam Makhachev is incredible, and he’d be another contender for pound-for-pound No. 1, greatest of all time, whatever you want to call it. But Belal Muhammad was a perfect warm-up fight for Islam Makhachev.”

“With the boxing of Jack, if Islam was to stand with him, that would be a bad idea,” Bisping said. “With Jack’s boxing and the footwork that’s associated with boxing, that’s going to help, and that’s going to be very advantageous. He knows how to defend a takedown. He knows what he’s doing off his back. He can get back to his feet.

“Yeah, I understand why Islam is a slight favorite because he’s tried and tested and the greatest lightweight fighter that the sport has ever seen, but don’t be surprised if Jack Della Maddalena gets it done.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie