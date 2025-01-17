Jiří Procházka Warns Jamahal Hill About ‘Big Mistake’ Ahead Of UFC 311 Clash

Jamahal Hill is set to face fellow former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka this weekend at UFC 311. Hill has made it clear that he believes a victory would solidify his claim to the next title shot.

Hill’s rivalry with current 205-pound kingpin Alex Pereira has added extra intrigue to his journey back to the top. The two were involved in a controversial altercation at the UFC Performance Institute last month, a situation that drew criticism toward “Sweet Dreams.” This incident has further motivated him to prove his worthiness for another championship opportunity.

For Procházka, the focus remains firmly on the task at hand. He has warned his opponent that overlooking him in favor of thoughts about a title shot or Pereira would be a costly mistake.

“I would just say that it is a big mistake when you are not focused on what’s before you, and you’re looking at another opponent — it will cost you a lot,” Procházka said during the UFC 311 media day. “So, it’s just about staying humble and focused on what’s before you. I don’t speak about other opponents, about who will be the next. Even if I did say I want to fight Alex Pereira for a third time because I believe in myself and the changes in my style.