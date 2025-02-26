Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Headlines UFC Kansas City On April 26

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and ex-title challenger Khalil Rountree are set to collide in the final main event of the promotion’s April schedule.

The mixed martial arts leader is heading to Missouri later this year to stage a UFC Fight Night from inside Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on April 26.

This week saw the UFC confirm a number of high-profile bouts for the lineup, including the retirement fight for Anthony Smith, the next bout for entertaining middleweight Michel Pereira, and returns for the likes of Ikram Aliskerov and Giga Chikadze. And on Wednesday, a headline contest was revealed.

Off the back of consecutive defeats to Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka, the #4-ranked Hill (12-3, 1 NC) will look to get his ball rolling again at 205 pounds against a fellow contender who also recently tasted defeat at the hands of “Poatan” in the #7-ranked Rountree (13-6, 1 NC)

With this addition, the current fights expected to take place at the UFC Fight Night in Kansas City are as follows: