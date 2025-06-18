Jamahal Hill Declares Himself “The Magician” Ahead of UFC Baku: Khalil Rountree Jr. Has Only a Puncher’s Chance

UFC star Jamahal Hill has said that he needs to come out and make a statement when he battles Khalil Rountree Jr in the main event of UFC Baku this weekend.

As we know, UFC Baku will be headlined by Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr. These are two of the most exciting strikers in the light heavyweight division, and while both are working to get back in the win column, there’s no denying that this one has the potential to produce absolute fireworks on the night.

Jamahal Hill has fallen on hard times in the Ultimate Fighting Championship as of late, between his defeats inside the cage and his injuries. With that being said, he’s a former champion, and we all know that he can knock anyone out if the opportunity presents itself.

In a recent interview, Jamahal Hill made it clear that he knows he needs to produce a big performance in order to get the attention of the UFC matchmakers.

”I believe 100 % I need to come out and make a statement against Khalil Rountree [Jr.]. I need to show that I’m still that high level and dominant fighter that I’ve been. The guy’s a brutal fighter. He don’t come out to just beat you. He comes out to truly do damage. He wants to be feared. But I have the ability to win a fight in multiple ways, and he has really just one way to win. He has a puncher’s chance, and I believe I’m the magician here. I got all the tricks.”