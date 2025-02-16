Jared Cannonier Assesses Options After UFC Vegas 102 Win, Always ‘Ready’ For Dricus Du Plessis

Jared Cannonier finds himself in a positive yet somewhat uncertain position following his recent victory at UFC Vegas 102.

His fourth-round TKO win over Gregory Rodrigues — a comeback after a tough first round — snapped a two-fight losing skid and provided a much-needed boost to his career.

Cannonier acknowledged the personal and professional challenges he faced leading up to the fight. While the victory brought him a sense of peace, the 40-year-old remains unsure about his next move.

He is aiming for higher-ranked opponents, but his long-standing contender status complicates his options in the middleweight division.

“If you were to look at the rankings, I would like a ranked opponent for sure,” Cannonier said. “I think for sure, I’m going to get a ranked opponent after that victory. I would like to fight a ranking higher than me. Unfortunately, all the people ranked higher than me are either in line for a title shot, on their way to a title shot, or just beat me. But I’m not going to rule anything out.