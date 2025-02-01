‘Dark Horse In The Division’ – Fans React As Jasmine Jasudavicius Wins First UFC Women’s Fight In Saudi Arabia

Jasmine Jasudavicius continues to come into her own, coming out on top in a historic bout against former title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva on the preliminary card of UFC Saudi Arabia.

The fight made promotional history in that it was the first women’s UFC bout to take place in the country.

It was all-around domination from Jasudavicius, who completely outstruck Bueno Silva in the first round and turned a takedown into nearly three minutes of control time — despite having to shove off a submission attempt from “Sheetara.”

Jasudavicius continued to outstrike Bueno Silva and scored another pair of takedown attempts over the next two rounds, combining for over four minutes more of control time, en route to sweeping the judges’ scorecards.

Jasmine Jasudavicius Dominates Inaugural Women’s UFC Fight In Saudi Arabia

I really like Jasmine. Laura is right, she's a bit of a dark horse in the division #UFCSaudiArabia — Robbie Glover (@robbieglover) February 1, 2025

Jasmine Jasudavicius is such a brute in there as the fight goes on. Another impressive performance. #UFCSaudiArabia — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) February 1, 2025

Jasmine Jasudavicius now the 45th woman to win 7 or more bouts in the #UFC.#UFCSaudiArabia — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 1, 2025

Jasmine Jasudavicius now has 7 UFC wins. The only female #DWCS vet with more UFC wins is Maycee Barber (9).#UFCSaudiArabia — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 1, 2025

Jasmine Jasudavicius is actually more entertaining the Belal Muhammed lol#UFCSaudiArabia — Blind Bear MMA (@BlindBearMMA) February 1, 2025

jasmine jasudavicius makes me so proud to be canadian #UFCSaudiArabia — trop de poissons (@whale_collector) February 1, 2025

Big congrats to Jasmine. Beautiful work – onwards and upwards! 🇨🇦 #UFCSaudiArabia https://t.co/naqNrFJb7K — Tracey Trudeau (@traceytrudeau) February 1, 2025

Stay viscous! Jasmine Jasudavicius dominates her way to the u decision over Mayra Silva in the first ever women’s bout at #UFCSaudiArabia. I’m always impressed by Jasmine’s ground control, one of octagons favorites. That’s 4 straight wins for her and perhaps a top 10 ranking next — Mr. Octagon (@octagon_mr) February 1, 2025

Jasudavicius has now won four straight and six of her last seven, with her sole loss coming against Tracy Cortez at the original Noche UFC event.

Bueno Silva, meanwhile, is 0-3 (1 NC) in her last four. That run includes three straight losses, beginning with her vacant bantamweight title fight loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 297 early last year.