Jasmine Jasudavicius Set For Big Opportunity vs. Former Champion On Home Soil At UFC 315

Charging UFC flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius will look to keep her ball rolling on MMA’s biggest stage by notching another victory in front of her fellow Canadians.

Jasudavicius (13-3) has climbed into the top 10 at 125 pounds off the back of a mightily impressive run, which has seen her win four straight fights since a setback opposite Tracy Cortez in 2023.

After going 1-1 in 2022 and 2-1 in 2023, the Canadian standout enjoyed an unbeaten 3-0 2024 in the Octagon. After initially bouncing back from her setback against Cortez by submitting Priscila Cachoeira on home soil last January, the 35-year-old outpointed highly regarded debutant Fatima Kline in Colorado before securing another finish in front of her compatriots at the expense of Ariane Lipski da Silva.

Those wins, two of which earned her Performance of the Night bonuses, earned Jasudavicius fifth place in last year’s MMA News Female Fighter of the Year award.

And she opened her account for 2025 with similar success, getting the better of former title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1. The Ontario native will now get another boost in competition, facing ex-strawweight queen and current #7-ranked flyweight contender Jéssica Andrade (26-13) at UFC 315 in Montreal on May 10.

Rencontre au sein du top 10 chez les poids mouche â Montréal!



🇧🇷 @JessicaMMAPro vs 🇨🇦 @JasJasudavicius at #UFC315!



Tickets On Sale Friday | Billets En Vente Vendredi pic.twitter.com/43DXwX3vUk — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 25, 2025

Andrade has fluctuated between weight classes since losing the 115-pound gold in 2019. And her pursuit of two-division glory has continued despite a failed title bid against Valentina Shevchenko in 2021.

“Bate Estaca” most recently returned to flyweight following two wins over Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez at strawweight. She fell short on the scorecards to fellow countrywoman Natália Silva in their Fight of the Night contest at the Apex last September.

With this addition, the current fights expected to take place at UFC 315 in Montreal on May 10 are as follows: