Jiri Prochazka teases ‘deadly’ attacks during UFC 320 fight vs Khalil Rountree Jr

Former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka is ready for war on Saturday night in his UFC 320 clash with Khalil Rountree Jr.

For quite some time now, Jiri Prochazka has been recognized as one of the most entertaining fighters in all of mixed martial arts. Regardless of whether he wins or loses (he currently holds a 5-2 record in the UFC with his only losses coming to Alex Pereira), he puts on a show.

This weekend, Jiri Prochazka will have to dig deep into his bag of tricks when he locks horns with Khalil Rountree Jr, another light heavyweight contender who has been on an absolute tear over the course of the last few years.

With the winner hoping to earn another UFC title shot at 205 pounds, Jiri Prochazka has made it clear that he plans on leaving it all in the cage.

Jiri Prochazka prepares for battle against Khalil Rountree Jr

“I think he’s a dynamic, fast and a tough fighter. He knows how to go long rounds,” Prochazka told MMA Junkie and other reporters Monday at the UFC Performance Institute. “This is something that I needed, to have more patience in the fight and to not want to end it as soon as possible.

“I think that’s my strongest weapon and the other side is a little bit bad because I want to end it as soon as possible. So I’m going all the time. Every attack has to go through. That’s what I worked on. To work lightly, to be precise, and with that to have deadly attacks.”

“I’m always excited to show my performance to show that I made a step-up since the last preparation in January, so that’s it,” Prochazka said. “I’m just excited to be here and finally to go back to the cage.”

