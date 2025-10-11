“I believed”: Jiri Prochazka on His Comeback Knockout: “I will find a way every time”

UFC light heavyweight star Jiri Prochazka has spoken about his incredible comeback win over Khalil Rountree Jr at UFC 320.

Last weekend, Jiri Prochazka knocked out Khalil Rountree Jr in the third round of their epic battle at UFC 320. It was clear for many to see that Rountree Jr was winning the fight but against the odds, Jiri rallied in the final round and managed to get Khalil out of there with a nasty knockout win.

It was the kind of victory that has come to define the career of Jiri Prochazka, and it’s one of the many reasons why he’s such a fan favorite. Now, he’s once again in a position where it’s realistic to consider the possibility of him competing for the UFC light heavyweight championship again.

In a recent interview, the Czech sensation spoke candidly about what he was thinking heading into the final round.

Jiri Prochazka on his iconic UFC 320 comeback win

“I believed. I believed. I really believed and before the third round, my coaches told me, ‘You have to knock him out. You have to knock him out. You have to find a way.’ And that was what I did. So, and I’m really happy that I found, I found a way. And sometimes it gives me time to realize what’s the best tactic for the opponent. But I will find a way every time.”

Regardless of what’s next for Jiri, there’s no doubt that he’ll go down in history as an absolute legend in mixed martial arts.