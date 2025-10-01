Jiri Prochazka discusses dropping his iconic hairstyle ahead of UFC 320

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has discussed ditching his signature hair as he prepares for his return to the cage at UFC 320.

On Saturday night, Jiri Prochazka will collide with Khalil Rountree Jr in what has the potential to be a thrilling encounter at UFC 320. While there are no guarantees, there’s every chance that the winner could earn a crack at the UFC light heavyweight championship. When you consider that Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira are battling for the belt in the main event, that makes UFC 320 a pretty important event for those at 205 pounds.

Jiri Prochazka, as we know, has been a real force of nature since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He holds an impressive 5-2 record since his debut with the promotion, and the only two defeats that he’s suffered have come against Pereira.

In a recent media scrum, Jiri Prochazka opened up on why he decided to depart with his samurai-style hair not so long ago.

Jiri Prochazka discusses dropping his iconic hairstyle

“Right now I’m on the point where I don’t need to have some special hair or some special visualize to show something in a cage. After my last fight, I said myself, man, I know who I am and I want I know why I’m going there and I know what I want to show there. This hair others like tattoos or whatever is just like other things. Everything I have here. So that’s what I’m going to show.”