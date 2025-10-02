Jiri Prochazka explains the importance of his Master’s degree

UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka has spoken candidly about the importance of gaining his Master’s degree.

As we know, Jiri Prochazka is a real fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. We also know that he’s an exceptionally talented fighter, putting together a record of 5-2 since entering the UFC – with his only defeats coming at the hands of Alex Pereira. As we look ahead to the immediate future, many fans are excited to see Jiri return to action on Saturday night when he faces Khalil Rountree Jr at UFC 320.

It has the potential to be a fight of the night contender, and that’s us putting it lightly. In addition to his fighting ability, Jiri Prochazka is known for being an intelligent guy outside of the cage. He recently accepted his Master’s degree in Security and Strategic Studies, a process that he first told fans and media members about earlier this year.

During his media scrum this week, Prochazka spoke openly about what it meant to dedicate himself to the process.

Jiri Prochazka discusses his Master’s degree

“What I can say is for one month, I totally changed my life. Totally. For the others, just, doesn’t matter what you are learning. If it’s college or university or high school, just do that. For fighters, it’s much more useful because we need to work with our head. Because the punches, first, and the strategy, and the tactics in the fight.”

“I really don’t care about the Master’s degree, it’s all about the work here [in the head]. To work here, to use your memory, use all these things. So, this is all about, yeah.”