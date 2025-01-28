Jiří Procházka Reveals What Must Happen For Him To Move To Middleweight In The UFC

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka is still pondering a future drop to 185 pounds — but on one condition.

Following a second knockout loss to reigning titleholder Alex Pereira last summer, Procházka assessed his options and seemed to point toward a divisional switch.

The Czech star ultimately decided against an immediate pursuit of two-division glory and got his aspirations of a second championship rule at 205 pounds back on track with a victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 earlier this month.

With that, “BJP” is staying put for the time being. But that doesn’t mean the door is shut on a middleweight venture.

During a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Procházka revealed what must happen for him to test the 185-pound waters on MMA’s biggest stage down the line.

“I’ve thought about that (middleweight). But the main thing for me is, right now I see the way in light hevayweight. I’m one of the strongest guys in this division. I still feel like there is a way in light heavyweight.

“I said to myself, ‘Okay, you can go to the middleweight (division), but first show consistency in light heavyweight, take the belt, then you can fight for the belt in middleweight.”

For now, the ex-champ will be looking toward his next step back to the light heavyweight belt following a standout performance against “Sweet Dreams” in Los Angeles.

He’ll no doubt have his eyes on the UFC 313 headliner in March, where Pereira will meet the challenge of Magomed Ankalaev following three successful title defenses in 2024.