Joe Rogan: Being a UFC Fighter is the ‘Nuttiest’ Job in the World

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained why being a fighter is one of the craziest jobs out there.

As we know, Joe Rogan has served as one of the main voices of the Ultimate Fighting Championship over the course of the last few decades. In that time, he’s seen a lot of fighters come and go – and he’s seen the sport of mixed martial arts evolve in ways that few of us could’ve imagined was possible. In the present day, the UFC has just signed a new blockbuster deal with Paramount that looks set to take the promotion to a whole new level.

Joe Rogan will be along for the ride, continuing to defend and promote mixed martial arts against all of those who criticize it. While not everyone is going to be a big fan of the product, largely due to the violent nature of the sport, it certainly seems to be getting accepted more so now than it was even just a few years ago.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan spoke candidly about what it’s like to be a professional fighter.

Joe Rogan hypes up mixed martial arts

“It’s very different than a street fight because you’re agreeing to it and you’re training for it. You’ve got this other person who’s like training. You know they’re scary as [expletive] and they’re on the other side of the cage and then you step in and the two of you are about to go to war. It’s the nuttiest job in the history of the world. It really is. Other than war and being a firefighter or a cop, it is the nuttiest job in the history of the world. You’re agreeing to throw bones at each other in front of the world. Millions of people. People love it.”