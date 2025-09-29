Jon Jones can’t expect Dana White to trust him after recent “games”, says UFC legend

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has explained why he understands Dana White’s hesitation over booking Jon Jones for UFC White House.

Next summer, the Ultimate Fighting Championship looks set to put on a blockbuster event at the White House. Conor McGregor is someone who is eager to make his return on that card, and the same can be said for Jon Jones. However, Dana White certainly seems to trust the Irishman a whole lot more than the American.

Jon Jones vacated the UFC heavyweight title after seemingly not being interested in a fight against interim champion Tom Aspinall. With that being said, he quickly made it clear that he wants to come back after the promotion announced the aforementioned White House fight.

In a recent podcast, Kamaru Usman weighed in on the whole debacle regarding Dana White and Jones.

Kamaru Usman’s view on Jon Jones’ attitude

“You’ve got Jon Jones,” Usman said while listing the White House options. “He wants to come back and do it. Listen, I would love that for Jon Jones.

“But Jon, you can’t play with the game the way he’s played with the game and expect Dana to still trust you and let you back in to do this. You can’t play with the game like that.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

‘Bones’ doesn’t really have much of a leg to stand on here whereas Dana White needs to look at this objectively, understanding the constant risks that come with putting Jon in there against just about anyone.