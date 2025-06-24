Jon Jones’ Legal Issues: Body Camera Video Released, Public Can Now See Alleged Crash and Police Encounter

Former UFC star Jon Jones is embroiled in yet another controversy – and now, body cam footage has been released in the wake of a recent criminal summons.

As we know, Jon Jones has opted to retire from mixed martial arts. This means that Tom Aspinall is now the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, which is a move that many had seen coming for quite some time. Jon never seemed particularly interested in squaring off with the Englishman and now, instead of doing so, he’s decided to ride off into the sunset.

Well, sunset may be a stretch. It was soon revealed hours later that Jon Jones has been caught up with the law once again, this time accused of fleeing the scene of an accident. He is scheduled for a bond arraignment on July 24.

Now, there has been body cam footage released, in which a man that sounds like Jon Jones can be heard talking with an officer.

Jon Jones’ latest issues

The individual on the other end can be heard threatening the officer, without ever refusing to confirm whether or not it’s actually Jon Jones on the line. The man himself released a cryptic statement shortly after the story broke, but aside from that, we haven’t heard a whole lot from him.

We all know that ‘Bones’ has been involved in multiple incidents over the years and if this is the way that he’s going to depart mixed martial arts, it certainly isn’t all that surprising given what we know about his past.