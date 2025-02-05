‘No Way Bro Stopped Ducking Big Tom’ – Fans React As Jon Jones Teases ‘Huge Announcement’ In 24 Hours

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has caused a stir, as speculation about his future in the cage continues.

Jones returned from a lengthy layoff to defend the heavyweight gold for the first time last November, headlining UFC 309 in New York City opposite former champion Stipe Miocic.

“Bones” received plenty of flak for facing the veteran over his division’s interim titleholder, Tom Aspinall. And despite the division still having two champs, there remains no confirmation that they will face one another in 2025.

But could that change in less than 24 hours’ time?

Jones took to X on Wednesday to announce an announcement.

In 24 hours I’ll be making a huge announcement! #Andstill — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) February 5, 2025

“In 24 hours I’ll be making a huge announcement! #Andstill”

The post unsurprisingly gained plenty of attention, with the fanbase speculating on what tomorrow’s news could be.

The two leading theories? A unification showdown with Aspinall…or retirement.

this won’t be fight news, i’m not giving my hopes up. but god i hope it is https://t.co/l2VR4dJIuS — sam🇮🇲 (@samharris901) February 5, 2025

No way bro stopped ducking Big Tom 😭😭😭 — Kenny Okoye🇳🇬 (@TruthfulUfcFan) February 5, 2025

I hope it's @AspinallMMA but afraid it's retirement. C'mon maaaaan you can't leave us in suspense. lol — BigPapaPlump (@reesor3) February 5, 2025

Jones vs Gaziev verified for international fight week!!!!!!! https://t.co/RqvjslLEzv — That MMA Guy (@DatMMAguy) February 5, 2025

Ain’t no way it’s gonna be aspinall https://t.co/DgbOB19Z4q — Rg (@ReeceGray460) February 5, 2025