Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall: The White House Showdown That Could Rewrite History “1776 All Over Again

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall potentially taking place after all – at the White House.

As we know, Jon Jones decided to retire from mixed martial arts just a few short weeks ago. However, he then proceeded to tease the idea of a comeback, implying that he’s re-entered the UFC testing pool. Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of him, it’s safe to say that the majority of MMA hardcore fans aren’t happy by his indecisiveness.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, the aforementioned Michael Bisping weighed in on the Jon Jones/Tom Aspinall ordeal.

Michael Bisping’s view on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

“I don’t know if Jon’s having a laugh, if he’s being silly, if he’s just taking the piss, or if he’s actually serious. I mean, what has changed in two weeks’ time? Of course, Trump talking about a fight at the White House. Maybe that’s it. I don’t think it is that. I do think that he would want to fight at the White House, and I’m sure every single fighter is going to want to do that.”

“Of course, him versus Tom Aspinall—England versus USA, 1776 all over again at the White House. Unbelievable. Of course that should be top of the bill, right? But is that really what’s going on? Is it just the fact that they’re going to do a fight at the White House or has something else changed? The fact that he’s re-entered the testing pool means he’s not messing around.”