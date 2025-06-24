Kai Kara-France on UFC 317: “I Don’t Come Here to Holiday – Vegas Is a War Zone”

UFC 317 co-main event star Kai Kara-France appears to be ready for war as he prepares to lock horns with Alexandre Pantoja this weekend.

On Saturday night, Kai Kara-France will challenge for the undisputed UFC flyweight championship. He will attempt to prove that he’s the very best at 125 pounds, and while many are picking against him, being the underdog has never been a problem for KKF. He’s ready and willing to showcase himself for the world to see in what promises to be an electric title fight.

As we know, Kai Kara-France is part of the City Kickboxing team. He’ll hope that he can join the ranks of Israel Adesanya by earning gold under their umbrella, but it certainly won’t be easy. In a recent interview, he spoke candidly about how he’s feeling heading into fight night.

Kai Kara-France is ready for UFC 317

“Landing down, two to ten toes down in Las Vegas—fought here many times before, so it’s a place of business for me. I don’t come here to holiday; I come here to win and to win belts. It’s been a great camp. I feel like I’m coming into my career best, 32 years young, just ready for this—ready to represent my people, my culture, being from Auckland, New Zealand, and being of Māori heritage. I’m expecting a firefight, a dogfight, and yeah, I can’t wait to do what I do best.”

Buckle up everyone – because this has the potential to be an incredibly fun showdown.