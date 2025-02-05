Manel Kape Pitches Replacement After Losing UFC Fight Night Main Event Opponent

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape is wasting little time searching for a new foe after losing his planned opponent early next month.

Following a return to winning ways via a knockout of Bruno Silva in Tampa last December, Kape was booked for a potential title eliminator against Brandon Royval in the UFC Vegas 103 main event on March 1.

On Wednesday, however, “Raw Dawg” announced his withdrawal due to injury on Instagram.

After unsurprisingly firing shots at his stricken rival on social media, “Starboy” quickly turned his attention to securing a different opponent for that date.

And he has one high-profile name in mind…

Moreno step in !!! — マネル・ケイプ موسى Manel Kape (@ManelKape) February 5, 2025

Unfortunately for the Angola-born Portuguese flyweight, recent reports have Brandon Moreno slated to headline the UFC Fight Night in Mexico City later in the month against Steve Erceg.

But should that be the case, the former Rizin champion still won’t be without options. He’s already agreed to one alternative, giving the green light to a clash with the in-form Charles Johnson.

Let’s do it ! https://t.co/OC4DlDGxCq — マネル・ケイプ موسى Manel Kape (@ManelKape) February 5, 2025

Having won four straight in the division, many were surprised to see the #12-ranked Johnson booked against a name outside the top 15 in Ramazon Temirov next time out.

With that bout set for the same March 1 event that Kape was scheduled to headline, perhaps “InnerG” will get his wish for a more prominent booking and be elevated to headline status versus “Starboy.”