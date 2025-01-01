HomeNewsUFC
Kevin Holland Lays Out Scenario Where Belal Muhammad ‘Gets Knocked The F*ck Out’

By Andrew Ravens

Despite currently competing in a different weight class to Belal Muhammad, Kevin Holland believes he would not only stand a chance against the UFC welterweight champion but could finish him.

Known for his versatility across multiple divisions under the UFC banner, Holland sees things going favorably in a hypothetical fight with Muhammad compared to middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis.

Appearing on the Overdogs Podcast, Holland shared his thoughts on how he would fare against both divisional kingpins:

“Easier fight, I have to say honestly, probably (is) Belal,” he said. “People can say what they want to say about Du Plessis — his style is ugly, his style is this, his style is that. He is a gritty motherf**ker to fight, and it doesn’t matter what you’re doing that night, you’re going to have to deal with that grit.

“I like grit, so I’m fine with that. Belal, I really honestly believe (if) I shut down the takedown, Belal gets knocked the f*ck out,” he added.

Holland’s confidence stems from his striking ability and his belief that he could neutralize Muhammad’s grappling-heavy style.

Since moving up to middleweight, Holland has had mixed results, splitting his last two fights.

He is set to face former ONE Championship double champion Reinier de Ridder at UFC 311 on Jan. 18 at the Inuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The fight could determine Holland’s trajectory in the middleweight division and whether he can secure a path toward championship contention.

