Kevin Holland Gets Quick Turnaround With London Fight After Submission Loss At UFC 311

Kevin Holland is wasting no time getting back into action, returning to welterweight to face Gunnar Nelson at the UFC Fight Night on March 22 at The O2 in London, England.

Holland confirmed the fight on Instagram by reposting a graphic of the matchup. In his caption, he wrote, “Got rid of the ex, back at Welterweight/lock in twin. Imma see you around.”

Nelson, meanwhile, continues his trend of fighting once a year in London, as he did in both 2022 and 2023. In his last outing, “Gunni” submitted Bryan Barberena in the first round. Before that, he defeated Takashi Sato after a three-year layoff. He’ll now return from two years away to face “Big Mouth.”

Holland is coming off a quick loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC 311, where he was submitted in under four minutes. The defeat marked his second consecutive defeat, prompting a move back down to 170 pounds — a division in which he previously found success with wins over Michael Chiesa and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

With this addition, the current fights expected to take place at UFC London on March 22 are as follows: