Khabib Nurmagomedov Claims Islam Makhachev Will Challenge Jack Della Maddalena At UFC 322

Islam Makhachev has been expected to challenge for the welterweight championship since those rumors first surfaced early this year. And now, it appears Khabib Nurmagomedov may have dropped a hint of the timeframe.

During a recent sit-down (video courtesy of The Cornell Combat Sports Show), Nurmagomedov said that, as rumors have indicated, Makhachev will challenge reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

BREAKING NEWS: Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms Islam Makhachev will MAIN EVENT against Jack Della Maddalena at #ufc322 #Khabib #IslamMakhachev pic.twitter.com/3oJ23a5BVE — The Cornell Combat Sports Show (@theMMMApodcast) August 3, 2025

Rumors are UFC 322 is being planned for November 15 at — per usual with the UFC’s pay-per-view schedule — New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena At UFC 322 Confirmed By Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Makhachev will be stepping up to welterweight for this bout, as planned when it was announced by UFC CEO and President Dana White that he would be vacating the UFC lightweight title.

The lightweight title would end up going to Ilia Topuria, who bested Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 back in June. Topuria vacated his own featherweight title in the process, as he had planned since last year to challenge Makhachev. Plans changed, however, following Della Maddalena defeating Belal Muhammad for the 170-pound title at UFC 315 in May.

Makachev originally won the lightweight title in a bout against Oliveira at UFC 280. Makhachev defended the title successfully a record four consecutive times, defeating Alexander Volkanovski twice, Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano.