Khabib Nurmagomedov Admits He Doesn’t Like His New MMA Role

Khabib Nurmagomedov has transitioned into coaching in MMA since retiring from active competition. However, the former champion has admitted that the new role isn’t exactly his favorite.

Nurmagomedov holds a legendary record in MMA, having been the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion, a title he held from April 2018 to March 2021.

With an impeccable career record of 29 wins and zero losses, Khabib is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. His achievements were further solidified with his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame in June 2022. His final fight at UFC 254 in October 2020 ended with a submission victory over Justin Gaethje.

Despite stepping away from active competition, Khabib continues to guide his teammates to success. However, when it was announced that Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov would compete back-to-back at UFC 311, “The Eagle” expressed mixed feelings about his coaching responsibilities.