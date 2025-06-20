Khalil Rountree Jr: Why Waiting for Jamahal Hill Could Be His Biggest Advantage Yet

Khalil Rountree Jr has made it crystal clear that he is as ready as he can be for the challenge of facing Jamahal Hill tomorrow night.

On Saturday, Khalil Rountree Jr will stand across the cage from Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC Baku. It will serve as the first time that the promotion has visited Azerbaijan, and they’ve certainly put on a fascinating main event for the occasion. Both of these fighters know what it’s like to compete for the title, and that’s where they want to be all over again.

For Khalil Rountree Jr, this is a chance to prove that while his performance against Alex Pereira was impressive, it wasn’t a one off. In a recent interview, he spoke openly on the matter.

Khalil Rountree Jr previews Jamahal Hill fight

“A win over Jamahal Hill just kind of solidifies that I belong, that I still belong up here. There wasn’t too much thought into it. It was just like, ‘Hey, let’s keep things as they are.’ I don’t mind waiting a little bit more. We’ve already prepared for this guy, so let’s just give it a little bit more time and everything will work out. This is one of those rare circumstances where waiting might have actually paid off for me.”

“He thinks he’s more skilled. I’ve heard it before. I just try not to pay too much attention to it. For me, the priority is making sure that I’m at my best when that cage closes and the ref asks me if I’m ready. I would say with conviction, ‘Yes.’ Everything else after that is the way it’s supposed to be. I’m prepared for the best version of Jamahal Hill.”