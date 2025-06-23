Khalil Rountree Jr.: ‘Catch Me If You Can!’ On the Hunt for Chuck Liddell’s Huge Knockdown Crown

UFC star Khalil Rountree Jr is eager to break the record for most knockdowns in the history of the light heavyweight division after tying the current record of fourteen.

In the main event of UFC Baku, Khalil Rountree Jr was able to defeat Jamahal Hill – and for long stretches of the contest, he was actually looking pretty dominant. In the process of picking up the win, he managed to tie the record for most knockdowns in light heavyweight history. That total stands at 14, and he is tied with the greats Shogun Rua and Chuck Liddell, both of whom are former champions.

As you can probably imagine, Khalil Rountree Jr has big plans for his future after such a triumphant victory. After the fight, he made it crystal clear that he’s looking to make even more history by breaking the record and standing at the top of the mountain on his own.