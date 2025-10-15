“Khalil Rountree Jr is such a warrior”: Jiri Prochazka Shows Utmost Respect for Former Opponent

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has praised Khalil Rountree Jr in the wake of their absolute war at UFC 320.

Earlier this month, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr put on an absolute masterclass at UFC 320. In the first two rounds of the contest, it certainly seemed as if Rountree Jr was getting the better of the exchanges in a really solid, technical performance. Alas, in the third and final round, the samuari spirit of Prochazka came through in a manner that very few could’ve imagined, and he was eventually able to knock Khalil out cold in an absolutely crazy moment.

Both of these men put it all on the line, knowing that the winner would likely be next in line for a shot at the UFC light heavyweight championship. Khalil Rountree Jr, as he did against Alex Pereira in their epic title fight, went out on his shield. In the world of mixed martial arts, that’s the kind of thing that can earn you a great deal of respect.

Unsurprisingly, Jiri Prochazka was one of the first people to praise Khalil Rountree Jr for what he brought to the table in this fight.

Jiri Prochazka praises Khalil Rountree Jr

“Khalil is such a warrior. Unlike some opponents, our relationship was easy. There was no hate, just respect. It was refreshing to meet an opponent like that with respect between us. But I felt I needed some more aggression, a little chip on the shoulder to fuel me.”

Two absolute studs.