‘Beat The Common Cold First Pal’ – Fans Brutally Roast Khamzat Chimaev For Saying He’s Ready To Fight Alex Pereira At Heavyweight

Khamzat Chimaev seems resolute about facing Alex Pereira.
On Saturday, Pereira secured a swift first-round TKO over Magomed Ankalaev, reclaiming the UFC light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 320 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Now that the 205-pound title is once again his, “Poatan” faces no shortage of challengers eager for a shot. Jiri Prochazka stands out as a top candidate for a potential trilogy after defeating Khalil Rountree Jr. the same night, with Carlos Ulberg also in the mix.
Interestingly, newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Chimaev issued a bold challenge, calling for a potential champ vs. champ showdown with Pereira following UFC 320.
However, speaking on the About Last Fight show, Pereira brushed off the proposed matchup, saying he’s eyeing a super fight against former two-division champion Jon Jones at the UFC White House event planned for June 2026.
On Sunday, “Borz” reiterated his determination to face Pereira, stating he’s prepared to meet the Brazilian star at heavyweight.
“I’m ready to fight you in the heavyweight, you won’t find a super fight than our fight no chama this is SMASH EVERYBODY, Khamzat Chimaev wrote on X.”
Khamzat Chimaev Faces Backlash From Fans Over His Claim To Fight Alex Pereira At Heavyweight
Khamzat Chimaev’s claim to chase Alex Pereira into the heavyweight division failed to resonate with most fans on social media, who not only mocked “Borz” for making what they saw as unrealistic promises while reminding him to focus on defending his middleweight belt in his own division.
Khamzat Chimaev was last in action at UFC 319 in August, where he claimed the 185-pound title by defeating Dricus Du Plessis via lopsided unanimous decision win. “Borz” currently boasts an undefeated 9-0 record in the UFC, including six wins by finish.