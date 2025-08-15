Khamzat Chimaev Does Not Care About Dricus Du Plessis: “Beat him up and take my money and go home”

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has made it clear that he doesn’t really care too much about Dricus du Plessis’ comments and that he’s focused on claiming the title.

On Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. It’s been a long time coming for Khamzat who, for years now, has been seen as the next big thing in mixed martial arts. If he’s able to win the title convincingly, and go on to have a solid title reign, his star power will go through the roof – which we’ve been expecting to happen ever since he first debued.

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t seem to take things too personally when it comes to back and forth spats with his foes, whereas Dricus du Plessis thrives on getting under the skin of his opponents. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, and this time around, Chimaev certainly seems to be keeping his cool.

Outside of a heated face-off, Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis seem to be showing one another a lot of mutual respect. In a recent interview, ‘Borz’ made it known that he isn’t that bothered about anything DDP says at this point.