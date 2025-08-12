Khamzat Chimaev vs Dricus du Plessis: Darren Till makes his prediction

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has given his thoughts on the UFC 319 main event between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

On Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev. This is expected to be a pretty close, intense battle between two of the best middleweights on the planet – and two of the most unique. At this point, nobody really knows what way it’s going to go, and there are many different predictions flying around.

One man who knows a thing or two about these men is Darren Till. The Liverpudlian fought and lost to Dricus du Plessis during his UFC run, and he trained extensively with Khamzat Chimaev, becoming quite close friends with ‘Borz’.

In a recent interview with Compare.bet, Till had the following to say about Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev.

Darren Till’s view on Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

“DDP will be facing the highest level of wrestling, especially in MMA. Can Khamzat beat him early on? Most definitely. But can DDP give Khamzat hell? Most definitely.

“I think it’s 60-40 in Khamzat’s favour, but I just say, when it gets into later rounds, does Khamzat have it [the stamina] to go that? But I think he’s training with Arman Tsarukyan, so I think it’s going to be a demolition job, well I hope it is. But don’t be surprised if DDP gives him problems because he is a phenomenal fighter.

“I think he’s going to drag Khamzat into deep waters, but I think Khamzat is going to be prepared, so I do see Khamzat winning any which way. But you cannot look past DDP. “

Quotes via Compare.bet