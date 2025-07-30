Khamzat Chimaev Will Not Struggle to Finish Dricus Du Plessis According UFC Icon

Khamzat Chimaev will be able to pick up a finish when he battles Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, says former UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is set to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship in just a few short weeks. While du Plessis is certainly more than capable of retaining his title, ‘Borz’ has been on quite the rise to prominence in the last few years. He’s been backed to pick up the victory and claim the gold by a lot of people, and it’ll be interesting to see how the fight unfolds.

For Khamzat Chimaev, it’s all about going out there and executing the perfect game plan. If he can do that, then he will be well on his way to becoming champion.

In a recent interview, Tito Ortiz of all people weighed in on how this contest is likely to play out.

Tito Ortiz’s view on Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland

“I think Chimaev overwhelms him in three or four rounds. I’ve watched him; he’s so tough. He had training camp at Jackson, training with Rampage, and he’s the real deal. He can shoot a double-leg from half the cage and still take a guy down. He’s just vicious.”

As for du Plessis, you’d have to imagine he’s just going to approach it like another day at the office. Regardless of whether he wins or loses, he’s going to put his best foot forward – which should make for one of the most intense fights of the year thus far.