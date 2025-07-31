Will Khamzat Chimaev Ever Fight Again if he Wins at UFC 319? Former Champion Weighs-In

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Din Thomas suggesting that it could be a disaster if Khamzat Chimaev becomes UFC champion.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis next month for the UFC middleweight championship. It’s a fight that has been a long time coming, and it’s one that a lot of fans expect ‘Borz’ to win. Of course, this is mixed martial arts we’re talking about here, and you can never really know for sure.

With that being said, Khamzat Chimaev’s abilities aren’t the thing in question here. We all know how good he is, but one thing that a lot of people are worried about is his ability to stay active. He hasn’t fought a whole lot in the last few years, which has more than raised a few eyebrows.

In a recent video, Michael Bisping gave his thoughts on the aforementioned remarks made by Din Thomas.

Michael Bisping’s view on Khamzat Chimaev as UFC champion

“If Khamzat can beat Dricus, and that’s a big if, I’d probably lean towards Dricus.”

“If Khamzat wins, do we trust him to fight again? That’s the question. Can he do it twice? Can he do it three times? Because we need movement in these divisions.”

“You got to fight. You can’t sit on the sidelines. You can’t become the champion and say, ‘Right, I’m going to avoid fighting people now.'”

“Din Thomas was talking… and he said it would be a disaster if Khamzat Chimaev ever won because he’s not reliable.”

“If Khamzat wins, it’s a disaster. You can’t tell me that part of you isn’t thinking the fight might not actually happen.”

“Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t been the most reliable guy. According to topology, he has pulled out of six fights.”