Khamzat Chimaev’s future: Merab Dvalishvili breaks down how to beat him

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has given his thoughts on what a good strategy would be if you’re hoping to try and defeat Khamzat Chimaev.

Right now, Merab Dvalishvili and Khamzat Chimaev are among two of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. While Merab prepares to defend his strap for the third time at UFC 320 this weekend, Khamzat is still basking in the glory of his recent triumph over Dricus du Plessis that saw him become the new UFC middleweight champion.

As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems like Khamzat Chimaev has a good chance of holding onto the belt for a long time. With that being said, it all comes down to how his opponents approach their fights against him. ‘Borz’ is known for smothering his opponents and making them feel incredibly uncomfortable, specializing in a style that often helps him make it look easy when he takes on his foes.

In a recent interview, Merab Dvalishvili gave his thoughts on what the key to victory might be for anyone who dares step into the cage to face Khamzat.

Merab Dvalishvili’s view on Khamzat Chimaev

“I don’t want to fight Khamzat. But if you want to fight Khamzat, you must know jiu-jitsu very well: escape positions, create space, bottom leg out, and get up. Also, when you’re standing, you have to do work.

“You should not just walk to Khamzat like Kevin Holland. You have to run away, keep distance, because Khamzat touches and shoots. You have to run, take your time, and know how to get up like Gilbert Burns did when escaping.”