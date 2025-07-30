Khamzat Chimaev’s Secret Training Will Out-Cardio Dricus Du Plessis According to Former UFC Champion

According to former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw, Khamzat Chimaev‘s new training regime could be the difference for him against Dricus du Plessis.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most talented fighters on the planet. However, one big question has always been his cardio. We all know that he’s good enough to beat the very best, but more often than not, he does so in the first couple of rounds.

So, how is he going to prepare for someone like Dricus du Plessis who seems to have a pretty good gas tank? In a recent podcast appearance, TJ Dillashaw discussed Khamzat Chimaev’s new training.

TJ Dillashaw’s view on Khamzat Chimaev’s new regime

“Not only does Sam train you to be a freak of cardio, but he’s going to help Khamzat make weight the right way. His algorithms for water displacement are next level. As long as Khamzat comes in at the right weight and hydrated on Sunday, the rest is all about taking the

weight off safely, just like we always did in my camps.”

“I said the reason why Chimaev wouldn’t win is because of his cardio. But when you fix the way you’re training, and train that lactic threshold so your body isn’t gassing, you can push pace and go for five rounds. If Khamzat gets his cardio right, he wins. If not, DDP is going to put him away late.”

“You have to break yourself in practice. You’ve got to bring in enough guys to break you. If you’re not getting beat up in training, you’re not at the right spot. That’s what Khamzat needs — to be broken in the gym, so fight night is easy.”