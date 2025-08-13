Khamzat Chimaev via Submission Over Dricus Du Plessis, says Undefeated Featherweight

Undefeated UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy believes that Khamzat Chimaev will be able to pick up the win over Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 319.

On Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. It’s expected to be a highly technical, back and forth affair, and in truth, it’s pretty hard to conclusively say who is the favorite. Chimaev has his incredible wrestling ability, whereas du Plessis is one of the most unpredictable fighters in UFC history.

They both have numerous paths to victory, and regardless of whether it ends via early finish or decision, we expect that there are going to be plenty of chaotic moments for fans to enjoy.

In a recent interview with Card Player, the aforementioned Lerone Murphy backed Khamzat Chimaev to secure the win and the title via submission.

Lerone Murphy’s view on Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

“Khamzat’s all gas on the pedal. Everyone’s saying if Khamzat wins he wins in the first round and if Dricus wins he wins later rounds. But I think you have to put more respect on Khamzat. He is not just going to gas out after the first round and give up if you don’t finish him. It’s going to be a tough fight for both of them, to be honest. But I see Khamzat getting his hand raised – maybe getting a third or second round submission.”

Quotes via Card Player

Do you agree with Lerone? Let us know, fight fans.