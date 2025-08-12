‘What A Let Down’ – Fans Split Over Khamzat Chimaev’s Custom Shorts For UFC 319 Title Fight Against Dricus Du Plessis

Khamzat Chimaev will enter the Octagon in standout gear this weekend.

Chimaev will challenge reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 319 on August 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Back in 2020, UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell made history by debuting his signature Reebok camouflage shorts. However, since last year, the UFC’s official fight kit partner Venum has rolled out a wave of custom designs for some of the sport’s biggest names including Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya, Dustin Poirier, Merab Dvalishvili, and Ilia Topuria, among others.

The trend shows no signs of losing momentum, with the latest unveiling arriving just in time for UFC 319. As Khamzat Chimaev prepares for his first UFC title shot, the undefeated challenger will debut bespoke Venum fight shorts inspired by his moniker “Borz,” the Chechen word for wolf. The design features a striking pair of howling wolves on each side, set against a bold blue and grey backdrop.

Khamzat Chimaev’s custom shorts for #UFC319 are looking straight fire 🔥👊@MMAJunkie pic.twitter.com/XcXFyWVZmE — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 12, 2025

However, Chimaev won’t be the only one showcasing unique fight gear on Saturday night. His opponent, Du Plessis, will also step in wearing his own custom-made shorts, adorned with the bold and vivid colors of the South African flag, a proud tribute to his heritage.

“Stillknocks” first sported the distinctive design during his successful title defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August 2024.

Khamzat Chimaev’s Custom Shorts For UFC 319 Ignite Fan Debate

The unveiling of Khamzat Chimaev’s custom-made shorts for UFC 319 drew a flurry of mixed reactions from MMA fans online. While many praised the striking howling wolf design, others were quick to criticize, arguing that several fighters have sported far more impressive gear.

Khamzat Chimaev last competed at UFC 308 in October 2024, where he secured a dominant first-round submission over former champion Robert Whittaker. “Borz” boasts an undefeated 8-0 UFC record and a perfect 14-0 overall, with 12 victories coming inside the distance.