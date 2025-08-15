Khamzat Chimaev’s kryptonite potentially exposed by UFC legend

UFC legend Max Holloway has given his thoughts on an area of Khamzat Chimaev‘s game that Dricus du Plessis could expose.

Tomorrow night, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev. The two men have been circling one another for a long time, and this has always felt like the natural next step in their rivalry.

Nobody really knows how it’s going to go, but one thing is for sure – if Khamzat Chimaev can get his wrestling game going early, he’s got an excellent chance of walking out of Chicago with the belt around his waist.

Max Holloway, however, believes that there’s a way in which Dricus du Plessis could use Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling advantage against him.

Max Holloway’s view on Khamzat Chimaev

“I like both guys,” Holloway said on his YouTube channel. “Both guys are awesome. This is crazy. I understand why, but this is crazy. The champion — especially with who the champion beat — is an underdog. It’s kinda crazy. The reason why he is, I understand who Chimaev is.

“The one biggest thing that I can point out that I hope this fight du Plessis watched was the fight that Chimaev fought Kamaru Usman. If you watch that fight — not many people are going to pick up on this, but here’s a little spoiler for you guys — every time Kamaru Usman decided to anti-wrestle and not wrestle back with Chimaev, he actually defended a takedown.

“Go watch. Go watch all the takedowns that Kamaru Usman defended. It was takedowns that he didn’t try to counter-wrestle with him, he just anti-wrestled, meaning he was just trying to go for full breaks and that’s it. He had great success when he wasn’t trying to counter back. …

“Any time Usman did try to wrestle back with him, guess who won the exchange? You guessed it right, Chimaev. if du Plessis took anything — I saw his coach saying they want to take the wrestling to him, that’s not the way you’re going to beat him. This guy is just going to wrestle back with you. You need to anti-wrestle. Then, maybe later on, you wrestle back.”

