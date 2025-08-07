Khamzat Chimaev Called Mentally Weak by Sean Strickland: “You’re a b****”

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland has gone after Khamzat Chimaev ahead of the latter’s UFC 319 title fight against Dricus du Plessis.

Later this month, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. It’s a fight that’s been a long time coming, and it’s one that many believe ‘Borz’ will win. As we know, though, du Plessis is an unpredictable guy, and he’s been able to overcome the odds on multiple occasions over the years.

In two of his UFC title fights, DDP was able to defeat Sean Strickland to claim – and then successfully retain – the middleweight crown. Khamzat Chimaev has yet to compete against either of the two men in a sanctioned bout, but he’s certainly been back and forth with both quite a lot over the years.

In a recent interview, Sean Strickland didn’t hold back when giving his honest thoughts and opinions on Khamzat Chimaev.

Sean Strickland goes after Khamzat Chimaev

“Chimaev is just a f*ng c*nt. I was there when he retired from COVID. I was training with him. There’s a video of me — I was like, ‘Oh, you’re so good, you’re better than everybody,’ like I’m being sarcastic.

“You can pick high-level UFC fighters, but you’re picking 1–1 because you think he’s the same height as your opponent. No dude, you’re picking him because you’re a bitch, dude. Mentally, he’s just a weak man.”

Who knows, maybe we’ll get the chance to see these two square off at some point in the future.