“Kill Everybody” – Khamzat Chimaev In Last Training Camp Ahead of UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev is putting on the final touches of his preparations for UFC 319, where he’ll attempt to become the UFC middleweight champion.

Chimaev took to social media to show images seen of his reported final fight camp. Chimaev is currently in Los Angeles and will soon make his way to Chicago, where UFC 319 takes place.

Of note, it looks like he is preparing his striking and power, as the photos show him working on his knees and hitting pads.

“Feeling great,” Chimaev posted. “We are in LA. Doing training camp now, last camp before the fight. So, coming for Chicago. Kill everybody.”

Du Plessis, at 14-0, has taken the MMA world by storm since his UFC signing in 2020. It was then where he scored a pair of knockout victories while breaking the quickest turnaround time between UFC wins at 10 days. Chimaev would then knockout Gerald Meerschaert later that year.

While injuries and illness have slowed him down over the last few years, Chimaev’s success hasn’t, as he’s since scored wins over Li Jinglang, Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker.

UFC 316 takes place on Aug 16 at the United Center in Chicago. Chimaev will be competing in the main event, challenging current UFC 185-pound champion Dricus Du Plessis.

Du Plessis has been champion since defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297, retaining against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 and in a rematch with Strickland at UFC 312.