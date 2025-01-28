King Green Booked For First UFC Fight Since Brutal Submission Loss To Paddy Pimblett

King Green is set to make his first Octagon appearance of 2025 at UFC 313.

According to a recent report by MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin, the formerly ranked veteran is slated to face rising prospect Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 313, which is set to take place on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

🚨Banger Fight News🚨



King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy has been added to UFC 313, per sourceshttps://t.co/InTtB7inHa — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) January 28, 2025

The Fighting Nerds member enters UFC 313 riding the momentum of two consecutive victories in 2024. His first triumph came in May at UFC 301, where he delivered a stunning first-round knockout against Jamie Mullarkey. He followed up this performance with a commanding unanimous decision win over James Llontop at UFC 309 in November.

Ruffy earned his UFC contract in spectacular fashion on Dana White’s Contender Series, delivering a third-round finish against Raimond Magomedaliev in October 2023. He is on a six-fight win streak, boasting a professional record of 11-1, with 10 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

On the other hand, Green is looking to bounce back from a first-round submission defeat to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304 this past July, a setback that followed his unanimous decision victory over Jim Miller at UFC 300 in April. The 38-year-old American continues to search for consistency in the division, having secured just three wins in his last six outings.

UFC 313 is set to be a potential action-packed event, with reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defending his title against Magomed Ankalaev in the highly anticipated main event. The co-main attraction will feature former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje facing off against Dan Hooker in a five-round clash.