Lerone Murphy Reveals How He Deals with Online Haters

UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy has spoken candidly about how he deals with online haters.

As we know, Lerone Murphy is one of the top featherweights on the planet. He has already achieved a great deal throughout the course of his career and as we look ahead to the immediate future, it seems as if he’s on the verge of earning a title shot against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski.

He earned that right by knocking Aaron Pico out cold at UFC 319. For Lerone Murphy, this was the kind of statement win he needed to prove that he has what it takes to mix it up with the very best at 145 pounds.

In a recent interview, Lerone Murphy opened up on what it’s like to have to deal with critics.

Lerone Murphy discusses dealing with haters

“You can’t win in this game. There’s always going to be people that love your style, love your game, and there’s always going to be people that hate on you. So it is what it is.”

For Murphy, it’s all about pushing forward towards a brighter future. He’s already done some great things in MMA, but we all know what he really wants: UFC gold. Volkanovski is going to serve as stiff opposition, as is the case for everyone who goes up against the Australian sensation, but Lerone will believe that he has all the answers necessary to become just the fourth Englishman to win a world title in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.