Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico Named UFC 319 Co-Main Event

Finally, three weeks before it’s scheduled to go down in Chicago, UFC 319 has its co-main event. It’ll be one that features an unbeaten fighter welcoming a Bellator veteran to the Octagon.

The UFC 319 co-main event will see Lerone Murphy taking on Aaron Pico. The announcement was confirmed during the UFC Abu Dhabi broadcast.

This comes after the plans for Pico’s awaited UFC debut fell through. Pico was originally booked to face Movsar Evloev, but the fight fell through twice. Originally booked for UFC Vegas 106, the bout was moved to UFC Abu Dhabi. Less than two weeks out, however, Evloev withdrew due to injuries.

UFC 319 Co-Main Event Sees Aaron Pico Make Octagon Debut vs. Lerone Murphy

Pico signed with Bellator in 2017 and competed exclusively under their banner before the promotion was purchased by the PFL in 2023. After going 12-4 in the promotion, Pico fought once under the PFL banner, finishing Henry Corrales at the PFL vs. Bellator Champions event in February 2024.

Murphy is 16-0-1 in his professional MMA career, having drawn in his first UFC bout and having scored victories ever since. Murphy comes into this contest off a decision win over Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC Vegas 105 in April.

UFC 319 will be headlined by Dricus Du Plessis defending the UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev.