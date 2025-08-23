UFC

“Lost That Killer Instinct” – Fans Blast Sergei Pavlovich And Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s Performances In Decision Win For Pavlovich At UFC Shanghai

By Thomas Albano

Segrei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes-Acosta did not do much to raise the current reputation of the UFC’s heavyweight division at UFC Shanghai, though Pavlovich was able to easily get his hand raised.

The pair did a lot of circling during the opening frame, with Cortes-Acosta on the outside, both trying to feel the other’s power with jabs. After an accidental clash of heads, the two began to exchange. Pavlovich connected cleaning with less than two minutes left, briefly pushing Cortes-Acosta to the fence. Cortes-Acosta tried to get a rhythm going, mixing in low kicks with his punches, though Pavlovich caught him coming in again with an uppercut.

Pavlovich strung a few power shots together during the second round, including a right hand that stumbled Cortes-Acosta back. Cortes-Acosta tried to push the pace in the final minute of the frame, but Pavlovich seemed to remain the one landing the more effective strikes in their exchanges.

After some leg kick trading, Pavlovich landed a strong right hand that stumbled Cortes-Acosta back. A late combo from Pavlovich appeared to do damage, as did another right hand seconds later, but it wasn’t enough to get the finish.

Sergei Pavlovich Gets Nod Over Waldo Cortes-Acosta At UFC Shanghai

Pavlovich now has won two straight, coming into this bout off a win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Saudi Arabia in February.

Cortes-Acosta sees a five-fight win streak snapped with this loss.

