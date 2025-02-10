Magomed Ankalaev: Alex Pereira ‘Will Never Be The Same’ After UFC 313 Headliner

Magomed Ankalaev is determined to make a statement when he challenges UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 313 on March 8. He isn’t just aiming for a victory — he wants to change Pereira’s career forever.

Ankalaev enters the fight on a 13-fight undefeated streak. His last three bouts were a recent unanimous decision win against Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308 last October and a knockout victory over Johnny Walker at the start of 2024 after going to a no contest against the Brazilian months prior.

On Sunday, the Russian took to X to issue a warning to Pereira.

“This guy keep traveling and he forget he will be fighting for his life March 8,” he wrote. “He will never be the same after this fight. [Dana White], mark my word.”

Ankalaev’s comment appears to be a jab at Pereira’s frequent travels, specifically referencing his recent trip to Sydney to support Sean Strickland at UFC 312. Pereira was in the corner for Strickland’s lackluster loss to middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis.

The upcoming challenger also criticized Pereira’s growing social media presence, likening him to a “TikTok chick.”

“I never wanna hurt someone in my life like I want to hurt Alex,” he stated. “He is a fake humble boy.”

“I’ve been climbing mountains, chopping wood, swimming in freezing lakes, and Alex has been dancing and making videos like a TikTok chick,” he added.