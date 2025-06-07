Mark Kerr Announced For UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Mark Kerr’s name has been going around the MMA circle of late, thanks in part to the new movie about his life — The Smashing Machine — in addition to his legend status in the sport.

And now, Kerr gets to be cemented for good in honor of his achievements, as he has been announced as the final member of the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The announcement came during the pay-per-view portion of UFC 316, which Kerr was in attendance for.

All the emotions for Mark Kerr as he is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame 👏 #UFC316 pic.twitter.com/tC8vpAm5wG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 8, 2025

Jon Anik added that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who plays Kerr in The Smashing Machine, will be present at the Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas on June 26 to personally induct Kerr.

Kerr was a collegiate wrestler at Syracuse, becoming a multiple-time EIWA champion and winning the NCAA national championship at 190 pounds in 1992.

Kerr was also a multiple-time ADCC champion, winning gold in 1999, 2000 and 2001.

Kerr made his professional MMA debut in 1997, winning three times in one night to win the heavyweight tournament at World Vale Tudo Championship 3. He then joined the UFC and won the heavyweight tournaments at both UFC 14 and UFC 15.

Kerr would then join PRIDE in its earliest days and won six straight. He, unfortunately, would then lose six of his next seven, going on a downward skid. Kerr then won a pair of fights before ending his MMA career on five straight losses, including losses to Oleg Taktarov, Jeff Monson and Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal.

Kerr joins the likes of Amanda Nunes, Vitor Belfort, Robbie Lawler, producer Craig Piligian and the UFC 236 fight between Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya as the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2025.