Max Holloway is backed to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 by top lightweight star

UFC star Paddy Pimblett believes Max Holloway has a great chance of defeating Dustin Poirier in the latter’s retirement fight at UFC 318.

Later this month, Max Holloway will take on Dustin Poirier with the BMF title being on the line. It will serve as the third and final time that they collide, and currently, Poirier holds a 2-0 lead in the series. With that being said, ‘Blessed’ is on the hunt for a return to winning ways after being knocked out by Ilia Topuria in his last outing.

Ahead of fight night, Paddy Pimblett has become the latest lightweight to give his opinion on how this one is going to play out.

Paddy Pimblett backs Max Holloway

“It would be heavy for Holloway if there’s two different fighters who have beat him three times,” Pimblett said on the “Verse Us Podcast” with Eric Nicksick. “I’ve seen him say something like, ‘He took a lot from me, he gave me my first loss, and he took away my win streak, so I’m going to take his retirement fight.’

“I think Holloway’s motivated. I can see Holloway winning, to be honest. Don’t know why. I think it’s just one of them. Dustin fighting in his hometown, his last fight, everyone expects him to win, the pressure. I think he might (win). You might think it’s a bit more favorable because he beat him twice, though.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Get ready, fight fans – because Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway 3 could prove to be a classic.