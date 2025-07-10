Max Holloway reveals why he was happy to see Ilia Topuria move to lightweight

UFC veteran Max Holloway has explained why he was so happy to see that Ilia Topuria opted to make the move up to the lightweight division.

As we know, Max Holloway is one of the most exciting featherweight fighters of all time. However, in his last fight in the weight class, he was knocked out by Ilia Topuria – who proceeded to announce that he was moving up to lightweight to try and claim a second belt. He achieved that goal, whereas ‘Blessed’ will be returning to the cage later this month to face Dustin Poirier in the latter’s retirement bout.

Max Holloway is a warrior and we all know that to be true, and in a recent interview, he made it known once again that he wants to meet ‘El Matador’ again.

Max Holloway reveals his happiness at Ilia Topuria’s lightweight move

“(How a fight would go between us at 155lbs?) we’ll just have to find out, right?” Holloway told MMA Junkie.

“A 155lb fight? We’re just gonna have to find out. First things first, I was over the moon, a lot of people thought I’d be like ‘Oh my god, what the hell, why is he coming to 155lbs?’ I was over the moon when he announced he’s coming to 155lbs.

“And then when I found out he got the title shot, I was like ‘Oh my gosh’. Even the title shot with both of them, when they announced Oliveira and Topuria for the title shot, I think I was the happiest man alive because I have history with two guys.

“I know (Ilia) likes walking around with a BMF title but if he wants an authentic one he knows where to find me,” Holloway continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow